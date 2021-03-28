All Sports (SOC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.77 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $38.44 million and $7.77 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00022468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.16 or 0.00608759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00064977 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00023884 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

All Sports is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

