Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,418,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock worth $60,247,709 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $20,861,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $19,863,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,945,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 669,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,225. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

