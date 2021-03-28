Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $118.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $120.30.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

