Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,445,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,677,000 after acquiring an additional 185,305 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.97 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

