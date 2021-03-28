AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 184.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NIE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $30.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

