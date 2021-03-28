Almitas Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 83,047 ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund makes up 1.1% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,390,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 136,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EMO traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $18.68. 54,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,858. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

