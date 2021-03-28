Almitas Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 172,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. Monroe Capital comprises approximately 1.4% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Monroe Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRCC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 64,290.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,064,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056,435 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 65.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 44,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRCC. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Monroe Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 94,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,537. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $213.68 million, a P/E ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

