Almitas Capital LLC Purchases 437,220 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 1,249.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,220 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund comprises 1.6% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $4,103,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 410,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 103,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 230,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,238. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0148 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

