Almitas Capital LLC Sells 107,416 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Almitas Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,416 shares during the period. Great Ajax comprises about 7.7% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 3.15% of Great Ajax worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Great Ajax by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Great Ajax by 13.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 116,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. Great Ajax Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

