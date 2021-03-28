Almitas Capital LLC Sells 402,365 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Almitas Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,365 shares during the quarter. Adecoagro comprises approximately 1.9% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Adecoagro worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Adecoagro by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 42.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 92,273 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

AGRO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 511,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,813. The company has a market capitalization of $926.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $233.38 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.