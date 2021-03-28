Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $8.81 on Friday, hitting $2,035.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,479. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,075.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,784.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,079.81 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

