Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,334,000. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 580.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,708,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.98.

Alphabet stock traded down $7.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,024.73. 1,398,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,331. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,063.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,777.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,075.08 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

