Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.98.

GOOGL stock traded down $7.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,024.73. 1,398,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,331. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,075.08 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,063.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,777.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

