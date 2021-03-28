Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by Parian Global Management LP

Parian Global Management LP trimmed its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130,006 shares during the period. Alphatec accounts for about 2.4% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned about 0.83% of Alphatec worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alphatec by 316.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $64,174.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,981.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,387 shares of company stock worth $953,404 in the last ninety days. 28.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. 828,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,245. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $19.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.