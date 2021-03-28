Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the February 28th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alstom stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. Alstom has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

ALSMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

