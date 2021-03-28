Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,505,000 after purchasing an additional 491,375 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.50. 15,411,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,471,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a PE ratio of 145.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

