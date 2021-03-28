Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after acquiring an additional 87,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,518,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,277,000 after acquiring an additional 320,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,777 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

MO opened at $52.50 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

