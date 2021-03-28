Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Down 64.8% in March

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ALVOF stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66. Alvopetro Energy has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.88.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.