Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 651,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000.

MAACU stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.78.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

