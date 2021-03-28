Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,567 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.20% of Fluidigm worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth $151,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth $24,188,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,366,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,876,000 after buying an additional 132,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 136.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 288,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 166,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

FLDM opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fluidigm Co. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

