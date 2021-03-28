Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,124,000.

OTCMKTS MOTNU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.65. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.21.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

