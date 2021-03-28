Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 455,852 IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 455,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.77% of IMAX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in IMAX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

IMAX stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

