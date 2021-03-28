Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Cuts Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 337,839 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.27% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,575,000 after acquiring an additional 626,352 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,258,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 503,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 481,647 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7,609.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 320,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after buying an additional 313,129 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $409,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,639.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,103 shares of company stock worth $6,746,845 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.