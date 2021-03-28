Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Churchill Capital Corp IV worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 504.4% during the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,147,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 957,581 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCIV stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.88.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

