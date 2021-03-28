Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 607,803 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.13% of Ballard Power Systems worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 388,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,654 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -113.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDP. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

