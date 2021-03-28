Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,809 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.34% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 694,555 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after buying an additional 1,284,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 33,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

