Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $6.49 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,794 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.21 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.02. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

