Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 287,565 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Cimarex Energy worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 147.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,091 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 251.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XEC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

