Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $10.15 Million in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 650,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,152,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 3.62% of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFHT. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $210,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DFHT opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.41. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

