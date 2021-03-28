Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $5 Million in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 532,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.12% of TechnipFMC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTI. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

NYSE:FTI opened at $8.04 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

