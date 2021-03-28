Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $6.26 Million in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,328,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,328,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,328,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,287,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,245,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAACU opened at $10.77 on Friday. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.45.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

