Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $7.42 Million in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,496,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,557,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLACU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

