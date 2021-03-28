Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $8.87 Million in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 108,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,893 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRI opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.00.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

