Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,156.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,172.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,889.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

