Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427,844 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Teradata by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,424 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after purchasing an additional 806,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 545,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $10,668,000.

In other Teradata news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,487.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,671. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDC opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

