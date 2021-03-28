Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $10.06 Million Investment in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.09% of AbCellera Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,189,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Founders Fund VII Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $151,847,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $14,102,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

ABCL opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.91. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

