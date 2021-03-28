Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $5.30 Million Investment in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter worth $42,400,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter worth $12,720,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter worth $12,720,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter worth $10,600,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter worth $5,395,000.

GHVIU opened at $14.71 on Friday. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the spatial data business with a focus on digitizing and indexing the built world. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

