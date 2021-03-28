Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $5.86 Million Investment in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.24% of Pulmonx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $10,813,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $4,831,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $2,237,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $58,708,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $18,624,000.

LUNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $47.96 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

