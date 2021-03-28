Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $6.10 Million Investment in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 6.96% of 5:01 Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FVAM. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,004,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000.

Get 5:01 Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ FVAM opened at $10.00 on Friday. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 5:01 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5:01 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.