Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 542,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,980,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.87% of Altimeter Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,150,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $25,720,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $5,144,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter worth $5,173,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter worth $1,929,000.

AGC opened at $11.67 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22.

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

