Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.57% of Kismet Acquisition One as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSMT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth $1,010,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth $2,020,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at $2,020,000.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition One stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

