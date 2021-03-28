Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,110,000.

Shares of SVSVU opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

