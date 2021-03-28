Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.83% of BowX Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOWX. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

Shares of BOWX stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

