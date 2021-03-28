Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 760,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,123,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,754,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000.

Marquee Raine Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

