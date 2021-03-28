Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 297,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of Seabridge Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

SA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

SA stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.