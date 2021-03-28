Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 289,193 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 289,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.29% of Avnet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avnet by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 76,446 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 797.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 65,003 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $11,045,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of AVT opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

