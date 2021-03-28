Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Stake in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,975 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QELLU opened at $10.47 on Friday. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

