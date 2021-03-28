Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,685 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.28% of Brigham Minerals worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNRL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.15 million, a PE ratio of -770.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.46%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

