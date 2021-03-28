Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 113,794 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,794 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 2.41% of TELA Bio worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 58.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 23.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 309,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 13,950 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $190,836.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $376,912 over the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

