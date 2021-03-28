Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 160,761 Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,761 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSPRU opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

